Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $282,000 Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Asure Software worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 99.6% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 20,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ASUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Asure Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ASUR traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 73,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

