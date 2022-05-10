Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $216,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.79.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $501.46. 2,726,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,023. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.