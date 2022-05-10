Perkins Capital Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

CELZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Creative Medical Technology in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

