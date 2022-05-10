Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular accounts for approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

LMAT stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 147,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,257. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.20 million, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

