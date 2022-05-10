Perkins Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,248,000 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,248,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Isoray worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Isoray by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Isoray in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Isoray by 6,146.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. 312,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,794. Isoray, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

