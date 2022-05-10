Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,820 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 3.24% of Profire Energy worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 945,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 209,468 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.33. 75,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,718. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFIE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James lifted their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Univest Sec raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.92.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

