Perkins Capital Management Inc. Sells 58,700 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,700 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qumu were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUMU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 147.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 230,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qumu by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 328,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

QUMU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qumu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 105,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 92.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

