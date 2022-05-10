Perkins Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 429,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUGX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUGX has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Augmedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Augmedix in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

OTCMKTS AUGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. 53,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

