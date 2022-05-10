Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Perpetual Energy to a buy rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
Shares of PMT stock opened at C$1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$1.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99.
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
