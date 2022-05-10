Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Perrigo reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,867,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $797,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Perrigo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Perrigo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at $20,984,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. 1,867,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

