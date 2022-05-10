Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 941,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $68,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $89.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

