Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130.74 Million

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) to report sales of $130.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.95 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $112.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $524.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $541.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $548.74 million, with estimates ranging from $474.04 million to $588.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 241,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 255.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.