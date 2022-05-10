Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.10% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 171,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $4,854,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,548,503.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 1,281,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,308. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.53. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 1.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

