Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.95.

Shares of EL stock traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.20 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

