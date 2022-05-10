Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.55.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.85. 942,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,974. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.45.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

