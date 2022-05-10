Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,061 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Option Care Health worth $10,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.96. 986,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

