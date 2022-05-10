Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $14.88 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,130 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after acquiring an additional 223,003 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. 9,322,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,173,458. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

