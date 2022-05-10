Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 19,690 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 20,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. 8,286,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,011. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $410.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

