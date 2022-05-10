Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 32,420 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,420 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Bunge worth $9,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 130,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.56.

Shares of BG stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $110.33. 1,703,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.