Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.86

Shares of Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 2663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Pigeon alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.