PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PDI opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 6,000 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $136,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 311,717 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

