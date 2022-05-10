PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
PDI opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,489,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 519.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 311,717 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 74,372 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $3,115,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,030,000.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (Get Rating)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.