PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.
PGP opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01.
PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.
