PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

PGP opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGP. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

