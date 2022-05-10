PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of RCS opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.