PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RCS opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 25,722 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.