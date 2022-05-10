Piper Sandler Trims Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price to $7.00

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.60. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 358.29% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 80,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $187,384.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 257,328 shares of company stock worth $545,246. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,998,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,847,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 147,689 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 413,273 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

