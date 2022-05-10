Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PLTK stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 98,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. Playtika has a 1 year low of $12.29 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Playtika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after buying an additional 100,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Playtika by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 166,225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Playtika by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,602,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

