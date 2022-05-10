Plexus (LON:POS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.18 ($0.05), with a volume of 754852 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).
The stock has a market cap of £4.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.01.
About Plexus (LON:POS)
Read More
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.