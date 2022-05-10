POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 10%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.51. 13,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 289,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.15.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,690,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,610,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,684,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

