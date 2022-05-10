Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Hits $2.14 on Exchanges

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $402,820.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00006949 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00522206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036203 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.01 or 2.01619536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00069131 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,296,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

