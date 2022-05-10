Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 2,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

