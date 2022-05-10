Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POST. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.
Post stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
About Post (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
