Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POST. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Post from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

Post stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.66. Post has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Post will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Post by 17.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 5.2% during the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

