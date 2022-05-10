Power Index Pool Token Market Capitalization Hits $243,586.88 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $243,586.88 and approximately $27,428.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003847 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00521772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 46% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00102356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,674.12 or 2.00987244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Index Pool Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Power Index Pool Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

