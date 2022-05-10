PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.96 and last traded at $37.96. 439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $240.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,526,243.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,950. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in PRA Group by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in PRA Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

