Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Releases Earnings Results

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 19,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71. Precision BioSciences has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $117.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,499,000 after buying an additional 207,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 305,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

