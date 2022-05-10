Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Shares of NYSE:APTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 3,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,815,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,917,000 after purchasing an additional 105,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

