Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Primoris Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.49-2.69 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRIM traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 666,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,442. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Primoris Services by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Primoris Services by 30.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Primoris Services by 32.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 39.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

