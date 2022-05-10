Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 16,481 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Republic Services worth $68,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $130.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

