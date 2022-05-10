Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 47,714 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,822,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $63,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,355,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,163,000 after purchasing an additional 59,566 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 245,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 61,724 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000.

Shares of PEB opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -2.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

