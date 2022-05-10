Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $68,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $399.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.23. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $327.45 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

