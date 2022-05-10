Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $61.74 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $61,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after acquiring an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after acquiring an additional 230,437 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 326,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 182,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 176.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 263,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

TROW stock opened at $122.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.99 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.06 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

