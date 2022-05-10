Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $65.17 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Papa John’s International worth $65,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

PZZA opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.08 and a 12 month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

