Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $76.23 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,181 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Natera worth $76,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Natera by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after acquiring an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Natera by 530.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 102,720 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Natera by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Natera by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natera to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NTRA opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.24.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 81.90% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

