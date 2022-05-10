Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,437 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Globant worth $64,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE:GLOB opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $174.54 and a one year high of $354.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

Globant Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.