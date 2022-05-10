Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $66,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 48.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 58,865 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 441,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

