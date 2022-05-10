Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,666 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Dominion Energy worth $74,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $83.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

