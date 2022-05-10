Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,124 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $70,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

