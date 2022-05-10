Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded to Hold by Jefferies Financial Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $106.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $99.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PGR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.87.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $905,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

