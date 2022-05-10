Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.81

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 22486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after buying an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $40,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

