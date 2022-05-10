Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.81

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.07, with a volume of 22486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.27.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.
The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.
In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 139,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $5,469,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,237 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after buying an additional 2,272,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 407.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Progyny by 337,578.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after buying an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $40,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
