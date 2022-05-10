Project TXA (TXA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $685,376.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00006272 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.60 or 0.00520383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036556 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,757.71 or 2.02088990 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Project TXA Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

