Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.42). Provention Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($1.59). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

PRVB traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. 677,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provention Bio (PRVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.