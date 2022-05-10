Public Mint Price Reaches $0.0347 (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $3.58 million and $103,142.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,092,934 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

